Arbitrum 1-Day Volume Reaches $90.12 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $90.12 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,617,913,336 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,617,913,336 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.36345644 USD and is down -2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1113 active market(s) with $102,647,191.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

