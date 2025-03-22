Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

ARCO opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

