Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15,763.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,337 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,013.60. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,001 shares of company stock worth $49,112,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

