ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

