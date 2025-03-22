Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of ARKR stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $17.76.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
