Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 209.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP's holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 371.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,768,000 after buying an additional 342,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after buying an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,374,000 after buying an additional 172,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 115.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 168,904 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 220.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 102,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $104.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

