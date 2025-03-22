Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.
Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
