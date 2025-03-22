ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Still a Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 318.60 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.90). Approximately 1,883,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 511,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.29).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 391 ($5.05).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASOS
ASOS Trading Up 18.4 %
About ASOS
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASOS
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.