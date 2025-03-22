Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $359,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $172.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $274.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

