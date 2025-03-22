Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 19,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aton Resources Trading Down 14.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

