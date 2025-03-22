Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $29.59. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 104,528 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,489,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,202,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at $24,433,000. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 709,700 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

