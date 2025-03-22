AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after buying an additional 3,630,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,057,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,123,000 after purchasing an additional 414,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in AT&T by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 33,963,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE T opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

