Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Receives $18.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several research firms have commented on ATYR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Atyr PHARMA

Atyr PHARMA Trading Down 2.1 %

Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $327.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.98. Atyr PHARMA has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atyr PHARMA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATYR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.