Augur Reaches One Day Volume of $78,728.76 (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and approximately $78,728.76 worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,944.09 or 0.99934366 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83,385.11 or 0.99073598 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
