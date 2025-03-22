Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $452.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

