Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – March 21st

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Costco Wholesale, and Bank of America are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, and sell automobiles and related vehicle components. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, technological innovations like electric and autonomous vehicles, and overall economic conditions, playing a key role in the performance of the transportation and mobility sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,286,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,646,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.44. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,847,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,279,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded down $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. 35,259,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,734,066. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $900.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,991. The firm has a market cap of $399.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $988.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.49.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 16,484,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,747,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $321.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

