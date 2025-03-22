AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Position Cut by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 490.5% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 50,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 41,806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $209.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.93. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

