Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,363.53 ($17.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,472 ($19.01). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,390 ($17.95), with a volume of 21,413 shares.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,466.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,364.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of £509.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is -62.08%.

Insider Activity at Avon Protection

About Avon Protection

In related news, insider Rich Cashin sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,421 ($18.35), for a total value of £111,221.67 ($143,604.48). Over the last three months, insiders bought 30 shares of company stock valued at $44,520. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.