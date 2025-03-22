AXQ Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $298.57 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $288.31 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark reduced their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.88.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

