AXQ Capital LP Makes New $754,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hubbell by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $9,985,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $338.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.45. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $330.32 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.