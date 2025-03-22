AXQ Capital LP Purchases 624 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $168.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.13 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

