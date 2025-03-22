Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.40. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

