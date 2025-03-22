Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,849,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 513,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,243,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.11.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

