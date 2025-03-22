Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

IGEB stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

