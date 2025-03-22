Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $555,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its position in Leidos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 21,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $202.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

