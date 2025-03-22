Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.07 and its 200-day moving average is $166.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

