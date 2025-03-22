Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.48 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $578.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

