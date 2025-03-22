BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

BAB Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.01. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

