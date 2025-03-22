Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 28.5% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura downgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Baidu Profile

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.