Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.20. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 609,500 shares changing hands.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.69, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

