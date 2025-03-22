Benjamin Silbermann Sells 102,083 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,497.84. This represents a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pinterest Trading Up 3.3 %

Pinterest stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 47.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Pinterest by 8.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,855,000 after buying an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,669,000 after buying an additional 87,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

