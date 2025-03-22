Best Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – March 22nd

Union Pacific, CSX, CF Industries, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory or supply of various fertilizer products that companies or distributors hold for agricultural use or sale. They represent the quantities of nutrients—such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium—stored to meet market demands and ensure timely delivery to farmers and other end users, playing a critical role in crop production and pricing strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $233.79. 4,167,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $29.57. 25,368,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,733,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,513,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,243. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,987,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,579,858. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,942. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

See Also