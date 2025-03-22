Best Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – March 21st

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that develop or support digital environments where people interact through virtual reality, augmented reality, and other immersive technologies. These companies often span industries such as gaming, social media, digital commerce, and blockchain, capitalizing on the growing consumer interest and technological advancements in virtual experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.18. The stock had a trading volume of 131,400,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,399,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.03.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,490. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average of $203.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $238.32.

