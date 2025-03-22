Best Music Stocks To Watch Now – March 19th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of companies that operate within the music industry, such as record labels, streaming platforms, and live event promoters. Their value is influenced by consumer trends in music consumption, digital innovations, and the overall performance of the entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,710,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,771,682. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.02. 15,661,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,147,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. 10,501,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,915,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27.

