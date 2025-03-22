Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 22nd

Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, and MasTec are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development, or distribution of energy sourced from renewable resources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. These stocks represent investments in firms that focus on sustainable energy solutions and play a role in reducing reliance on fossil fuels while mitigating environmental impacts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

BK traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,720,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.21. 8,327,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southern has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.89. 4,896,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,422. MasTec has a 12 month low of $82.29 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.61 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

Further Reading