Biotech Stocks To Research – March 19th

Aditxt, Danaher, AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Illumina, and argenx are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares issued by companies in the biotechnology sector, which focuses on developing drugs, therapies, and other biological products to improve healthcare. These stocks can offer high growth potential due to innovative scientific advancements, but they often come with higher volatility and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Aditxt (ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

NASDAQ:ADTX traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 37,609,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,773. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $54,500.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.24. 1,467,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,954. Danaher has a 12 month low of $196.80 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.04 and a 200 day moving average of $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.47. 1,261,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.47 and its 200-day moving average is $188.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $517.98. 364,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $547.72 and its 200-day moving average is $557.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.03. The stock had a trading volume of 340,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,322. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a PE ratio of -230.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88.

Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,361. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

argenx (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $615.42. The stock had a trading volume of 152,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,898. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of -699.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.22. argenx has a twelve month low of $349.86 and a twelve month high of $678.21.

