Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 211.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,701 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.