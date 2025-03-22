Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 211.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,701 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
SCHV stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
