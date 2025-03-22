BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $682.94 million and $13.68 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 986,061,142,857,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 986,061,142,857,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000069 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $15,303,922.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.