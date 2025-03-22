BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.13

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON BERI opened at GBX 116 ($1.50) on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.50 ($1.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.48. The stock has a market cap of £137.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98.

BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.63 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Energy and Resources had a net margin of 87.97% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Company Profile

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

