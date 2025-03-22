Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,192 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBAC stock opened at $221.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.17. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

View Our Latest Report on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.