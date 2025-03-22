Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,337 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Upwork by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Upwork by 42.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.61. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $1,318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,536.42. This trade represents a 82.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 13,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $222,304.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,772.20. This represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

