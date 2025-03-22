Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $185.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $254.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

