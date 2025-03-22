Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 8,909 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Copart by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 335.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,705,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $69,162,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Copart by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,080,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,841 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,480 shares of company stock worth $23,407,983 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.63 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

