Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 997 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $194.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

