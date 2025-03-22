BMO Capital Markets Increases United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $45.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

United States Steel stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United States Steel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

