Boston Partners Acquires 50,016 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 201,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 345.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 459,746 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 190,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

VET stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

