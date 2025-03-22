Boston Partners Buys 25,726 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Civeo were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,332,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Civeo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,524,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Civeo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 780,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civeo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th.

Civeo Trading Down 1.3 %

Civeo stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $291.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.03. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $28.92.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Civeo Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.