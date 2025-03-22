Boston Partners Grows Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 465.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,194,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983,198 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vimeo were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Vimeo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 179,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vimeo by 65.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 548,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $901.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.22. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

