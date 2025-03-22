Boston Partners Has $1.79 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,800,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 4,085.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.32.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

