Boston Partners Has $5.05 Million Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,616 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 181,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 353,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SMFG opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

